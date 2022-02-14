Marine Corps Base Hawaii activated its first Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small ceremony took place the morning of Feb. 11 when the Marine Corps activated its first Littoral Anti-Air Battalion (LAAB).

Currently the unit is not fully operational, but the ceremony marked one of the first steps in the Marine Corps ‘Force Design 2039 modernization effort.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

3rd LAAB will serve as a subordinate unit to the future 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR).

The Marine Corps envisions the LAAB to provide critical support and protection for small teams of MLR Marines distributed across wide areas of the Pacific region.

Its mission of air defense, surveillance, early warning, air control, forward aiming and refueling is not new to the Marine Corps.

“Force Design creates advantages by having Marines think, act and organize in new ways,” said Lt. Col. James Arnold, 3rd LAAB commanding officer. “The capabilities formerly only found in the Wing that the LAAB will bring to the MLR commander used to require three different units that directly worked for an aviation commander.”

Lt. Col. Arnold said as envisioned with Force Design, this capability will now be organic to the tactical ground commander.

This activation ceremony for 3rd LAAB is said to represent a historical milestone, as the unit inherits the official Marine Corps history and lineage of a Marine anti-air unit that saw action from World War II to Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To read the full report by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service click here.