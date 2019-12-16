Mariah Carey returning to Hawaii in March

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 has a huge concert announcement to tell you about as the best selling female artist of all time says she is coming to Hawaii.

Mariah Carey is making her way back to the Aloha state.

Hawaii’s very own concert promoter Rick Bartalini says the butterfly will be returning to the Blaisdell Arena for one night only on March 10th and it’s sure to be a sell out.

KHON2 is the only T.V. Station in Hawaii giving its viewers priority access to the best tickets first with a KHON2 presale this Saturday, December 21.

Saturday’s exclusive presale starts at 8 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Use the password “khon.”

That’s a full 2-hour window before the Hawaii kamaaina presale at 10 a.m. and 3 hours before tickets go on sale to the mainland at 11 a.m.