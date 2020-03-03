Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii concert until November

Mariah Carey announced today that she will no longer be performing at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10th due to travel restrictions amid coronavirus concerns. Instead, she will perform on Saturday, November 28th.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for Saturday, November 28th. Ticket holders do not need to exchange their tickets for the new concert date. Current ticket holders will not be subject to ticket price increases.

The singer announced the performance in December, but since then COVID-19 has spread to tens of thousands of people across the world. Government officials have issued warnings about the risks of traveling.

The Mariah Carey concert is the latest of several events that have been affected by coronavirus, including the 26th Annual Honolulu Festival and The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture — or FESTPAC.