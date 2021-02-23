Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation provides Las Vegas family with smiles and a gift of a lifetime

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KHON2) – Marcus Mariota is handing out smiles and providing a gift of a lifetime for a Las Vegas family.

In 2020, the Harmon’s world turned upside down.

“They were in a really bad tragic car accident with dad,” said Rinaja Harmon, who’s husband and sons were involved in a major auto accident in Vegas. “My husband and and both of the boys were in the hospital. At that point, I realized we were now homeless, we didn’t have anywhere to go. It just kind of threw our lives in major turmoil for the time being.”

Joshua Harmon broke both of his legs and was unable to walk for months. The recovery process included a stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas and that’s when the Motiv8 Foundation stepped in.

“I know the Harmon family has gone through much hardship in the past year and it is my hope that this gift will be truly something to smile about,” said Marcus Mariota, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

On Monday, the Saint Louis graduate finally met the Harmon’s after hearing their story.

Courtesy: Motiv8 Foundation

The Motiv8 Foundation is gifting the Joshua and Jacob with total orthodontics care to help with injuries from the crash.

“This gift in partnership, exemplifies Motiv8’s mission of helping youth who are in challenging environments. It is our hope that by helping these youth it will in turn help them with their future success,” said Mariota.

The Motiv8 Foundation focuses on Mariota’s three hometowns, Honolulu, Eugene, and currently Las Vegas. Their goal is to change the lives of many and for years, they’ve done just that.

“We did almost 8000 meals and we found 24 people that were homeless, jobs,” said Ed Nishioka, Director of the Motiv8 Foundation. “We passed out probably 700 backpacks with school supplies in them. Although it sounds like a lot of numbers, we are just happy when we can change one kid’s life.”

The Motiv8 Foundation already has plans in the works to continue to help families in need, just like the Harmons.

For more information about the Motiv8 Foundation, click here.