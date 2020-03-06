Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 for an Honest8 offers opportunities for the homeless

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota returned home to the islands on March 5.

His first duty of business was to pay a visit to an event put on by his Motiv8 Foundation. The “Motiv8 for an Honest8” program is designed to help find full time, eight hour a day jobs for homeless people, and ultimately help them into more permanent housing.

In addition to shuttling the people in, the foundation provides meals, cleaning stations, toiletries, interview training, and clothing.

“We have a lot of folks coming through in and out just the fact that we have an opportunity to help and hopefully change some lives,” said Mariota. “Growing up here in Hawaii, homelessness is something. We do it every single day in any way we can help provide opportunities, I believe is our responsibility.”

Among the companies hiring on Thursday are Rainbow Drive Inn, Big City Diner and Ruby Tuesday restaurants.

In the three sessions, the Motiv8 Foundation has sponsored, they’ve assisted more than 100 people, and helped more than a dozen people secure full-time jobs as well as permanent housing.