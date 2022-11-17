HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Football League Quarterback Marcus Mariota recently partnered with Hilo’s Waiākea, the naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced Hawaiian Volcanic Water.

He will be joining as an investor and ambassador and will focus their partnership on giving back to the community.

Mariota was born and raised in Honolulu where he attended Saint Louis School and was a two-sport athlete in football and track.

After graduating high school, Marcus played college football at the University of Oregon and in 2014 became the first Oregon Duck to win the Heisman Trophy.

Mariota was then drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft but suffered an MCL injury while playing for them.

“At the end of the day, God puts us through trials and tribulations to allow us to relate to others so we can lend a helping hand,” said Mariota.

Mariota recently moved to Atlanta in May 2022 to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Motiv8 Foundation, Mariota’s charity, will work closely with Waiākea’s Kōkua Initiative to make a positive impact on the youth in Hawai’i, Oregon and Atlanta.

Mariota said in a statement:

“I’m excited to partner with a brand from my home of Hawai’i that shares the same principles of community and helping others. The work Waiākea does with their Kõkua Initiative is really impressive and aligns perfectly with our mission at Motiv8. The water is absolutely amazing — filtered only by the natural volcanic rock on the Big Island — it tastes great and is really easy to drink. I always have Waiākea water around and definitely take it with me on the plane on all of our road trips.”

Waiākea’s Kōkua Initiative has partnered with over 80 nonprofit organizations throughout Hawai’i and reaches over 55,000 of the most vulnerable each year through its programs, direct support and services.

Waiākea was founded by Ryan Emmons in Hilo in 2012. His mission was to provide naturally healthy Hawaiian volcanic water while contributing and promoting clean water access, conservation and education for those in need.

He said all Waiākea products are sustainably sourced, carbon neutral and come in sustainable packaging options.

“We are ecstatic to have one of the islands’ most accomplished professional athletes join our team,” said Emmons. “I have followed Marcus since his amazing college career, which was capped off with his historic Heisman trophy award and am very impressed with his Motiv8 Foundation’s work off the field. Together with our Kōkua Initiative, I’m excited to continue the work to give back to our community here in Hawai’i.”