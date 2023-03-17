In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt designed the month of March as Red Cross Month.

Since then, the organization’s humanitarian efforts have continued to grow.

Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the Hawaii chapter of the American Red Cross, joined Brigette Namata on the KHON News to discuss a host of topics, including emergency preparedness in the islands, and the need for volunteers and donors.

Want to know more about the American Red Cross Honolulu Hawaii Chapter? According to its website, this is there mission and vision:

Mission

To prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. We do this by providing disaster relief and teaching lifesaving skills to the people of Hawaii, helping people prevent and prepare for emergencies, and providing support to military families.

Our humanitarian mission connects to people and communities throughout the islands, across the nation and around the world. We are committed to ensuring our people, programs and services reflect the diversity of the people and the communities we serve. We encourage you to join us on this journey and experience the greatness of the human spirit at its best.

Vision

The American Red Cross, through its strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, is always there in times of need. We aspire to turn compassion into action so that