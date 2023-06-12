HONOLULU (KHON2) — After having two shows sold out, Maoli decided to give fans another shot to see him live at the Waikiki Shell.

Maoli took to social media to announce his return for a third concert scheduled for Sunday, July 9.

His announcement stated that tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 8 a.m. on the Maoli Music website.

The third concert follows right after the first two happening on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 7.

To see where else Maoli will be performing in Hawaii, click here.