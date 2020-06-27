Many World War II items up for sale in a huge online auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A piece of history could be yours.

A huge online auction is underway. Up for sale is the collection from the Home of the Brave Museum and Brewseum on Waimanu Street, which sadly closed its doors.

Many of the items for sale are from World War II. Others are vintage collectibles from the same era. This includes Coke bottles, koa canoes, and even a Jeep from 1942.

(Courtesy of Oahu Auctions)

“This is pretty unique. I mean, yeah. We’ve auctioned off bits and pieces of memorabilia before but this will be the first time that we will have a collection like this,” said Oahu Auctions President Dave Brandt. “It’s kinda one of those things that if the item could speak to you, I bet it would get some interesting stories. I mean, there’s a propeller over there that’s twisted up. Who knows what happened there, helmets that who knows what kind of action they saw and uniforms, Jeeps and all kinds of different things.”

The auction ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

