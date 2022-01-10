Many UH classes started spring semester online due to recent COVID-19 surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH students started their spring semester today online as the 10 campuses temporarily switch to digital learning due to the record surge of COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi.

The university said most of their students will learn from off-campus, however, there are a few exceptions.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

In the online announcement from UH President David Lassner, he stated that only courses that can be effectively taught online will be impacted.

Meaning, lab sections, clinical experiences, Career and Technical Education (CTE) shop courses and studios will continue to be taught safely in-person.

The university said these classes will have to comply with current COVID protocols like physical distancing, wearing masks indoors, daily health screenings and other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lassner also urged everyone who is not boosted yet to get their booster shot, if eligible.

As of January 3, all UH students and employees are required to be fully vaccinated or have a university approved medical or religious exemption.

The university said those with an approved exemption are required to regularly submit proof of a negative test to the LumiSight UH daily health check app. Students who opt to be 100% online are the only exception to the vaccine requirements.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

As of right now students can expect to study online from January 10 till January 21, with a return to campus Monday, January 24.