HONOLULU (KHON2) — Grab that jacket! It feels colder outside than usual. The National Weather Service said there is a cold front making its way from the north and likely to stay nippy for a couple more days.

Many people traded their aloha shirts for a long sleeve, it was not the typical warm weather many are used to.

Kalihi resident Cameron Davis said he felt the chilly weather while working late on Thursday as well as Friday morning.

“I mean this morning I couldn’t get up,” Davis said. “I was freezing and I didn’t want to get up.”

Places serving hot meals like hot pot said they noticed a full dining room.

Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant Manager Rika Kobayashi said, “Yesterday was really busy. We had seven people, five people, seven people in all the tables like pretty much full.”

Kobayashi said it was the nippy weather that helped bring in customers. She said it is giving them a needed bump as they usually slow down right after the holidays.

Kobayashi said, “When it gets cold like this we have more customers coming and when it’s raining more customers come, too.”

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Birchard said Thursday’s temperature almost reached the day’s record low of 59 degrees in Honolulu.

He said buoys also detected a drop in the ocean temperature, between one-half and one degree.

“On the summit in the Big Island, I think the overnight lows were near 20, and even on Haleakala this morning the temperature was below freezing,” Birchard said. “And actually had some freezing rain on the summit of Haleakala this morning.”

Even those used to colder weather felt a slight chill from this cold front.

Davis said, “It was pretty cold and even some of the mainland guys, the guys from the mainland working with us had their jackets on so were like, ‘ohh cold now huh?’.”

Despite the chilly weather it is still hard to beat winters in Hawaii.