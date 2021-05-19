‘Many Rivers, One Ocean: Interactive Experience’ to replace Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i 2021 will not be held at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day due to concerns for the health and safety of the community.

Shinnyo-en Hawaii announced 2021s interactive and virtual activities in its place.

Shinnyo-en Hawaii previewed its Many Rivers, One Ocean: Interactive Experience on Wednesday, May 19, welcoming individuals who worked together in creating the art installation, including artists, workers and their families.

The art installation, designed by lighting artist Hideaki Tsutsui, will feature a large-scale lantern with a silhouette of a kukui tree symbolizing light, hope and renewal.

The art installation will also feature hand-painted murals by Kumu Boz Schurr and students of the Kamehameha Schools Art Club and Mural Club.

