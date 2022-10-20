HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four years after announcing it’s expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It’s a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.

However, for those wanting to be among the first to get a taste of the island’s newest restaurant, it was well worth the wait.

Customers started lining up as early as 4 a.m. with most people waiting in line for Chick-Fil-A for two hours.

For a lot of folks, it’s their very first time enjoying this fast-food chain. “I see plenty of TikToks about Chick-Fil-A and I don’t know, I gotta see what the hype is all about,” said Eli.

Customers we spoke with were taking one for the team by standing in line for family and friends. Alea Eugenio said, “I didn’t have class today since everyone was working and they have school I was like alright, I’ll wait in this line for us.”

Chick-Fil-A team members and Ala Moana security walked the lines to make sure everyone was okay. Some residents seeing this long line predict traffic for the Makiki location opening as that location is drive-through and walk-up only.

Chick-Fil-A said they will have people taking orders and checking people out throughout the two-lane drive-through to help with the flow of traffic when that location opens next year.