The 18th annual Korean Festival was held at the Honolulu Hale Civic Grounds in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Korean Festival is happening this Saturday, Aug. 20.

It started at 11 a.m. and will go on until 8 p.m.

After two years of not having the festival, folks were excited to see the return.

With games, dancing, singing and eating contests, there was fun for everyone.

President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.

Nakamura said, ‘It’s just so exciting to see people in person. To smell the food, and here you can really feel it. I’m just so excited.”

Sharon Obara said, “Even though we couldn’t go to Korea to fly for a couple years. So just to experience Korea right now. It just makes me happy until I can go.”