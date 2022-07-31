HONOLULU (KHON2) — To end bike month, on Sunday, July 31, family and friends visited SALT in Kakaako to get their very own free and fitted bike helmet.

Kelsey Colpitts, Marketing and Communications Manager of Bikeshare Hawaii said, “I’m really pleasantly surprised. We had a line outside the door since 8 a.m.” Helmet distribution started at 10 a.m.

Central Pacific Bank sponsored the event in partnership with Bikeshare Hawaii and the Hawaii Bicycling League. They had about 400 to 450 bike helmets to give out to residents. Bikeshare Hawaii had sizes for keiki all the way up to extra large sizes for adults.

Colpitts explained, “First of all it is the law. Children under the age of 16 are required to by Hawaii State Law. So to comply with the law we definitely encourage you to wear a helmet, and also it can save your life.”

Manoa resident, Asia Hirata said, “Especially with COVID. Everything was cooped up so now we are trying to get out there and be more active.”