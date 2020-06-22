Manslaughter case opened after passenger killed in crash, driver in stable condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single-car crash on Sunday, June 21, left a 31-year-old female passenger dead.

The incident happened at the intersection of Coral Parkway and Ginger Blossom Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

The woman has been identified as Angel Nohelani Leialoha Ano.

Responding to a 4:36 a.m. call, police said that a gold 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading west had failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle then drove through the intersection and into the lava field and overturned.

Ano was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m.

The driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser, a 38-year-old male from Kailua-Kona was taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The driver remains at the Kona Community Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a manslaughter investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646, ext. 229, via email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov or at the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This is the tenth traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time in 2019.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

