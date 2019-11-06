Man’s truck found burned, he is missing

The Kaua‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Chaise Lindstedt, age 38, of Wailua, was last seen on Oct. 27 operating a 2008 White Toyota Tundra.

Kaua‘i police initiated a search for Lindstedt when he was first reported missing by his parents on Oct. 30, but there had been no sign of him or his vehicle.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, police were notified that Lindstedt’s truck was found burned on Power Line Road beyond the “Loop Road” area in Wailua. Police conducted a search of the area on Monday, with the assistance of the Kaua‘i Fire Department and Air 1, along with officers of the Department of Land and Natural Resources-Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

Lindstedt is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and is of Caucasian descent.

Anyone with information about Lindstedt’s whereabouts is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.