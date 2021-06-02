Manoa Neighborhood Board to urge officials to purchase Paradise Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The future of the old Paradise Park in Manoa is once again up in the air.

The Manoa Neighborhood Board is set to take up a resolution during the evening of Wednesday, June 2, to urge officials at federal, State and County levels to come up with the money to buy Paradise Park.

The 76-acre lot has been sitting empty since its doors closed in 1994. The site has drawn concerns from neighbors for decades.

There have been numerous attempts in the past to buy the park, but all have failed. The Board hopes that federal grants would make the purchase more of a reality this time around.

“So with federal money, it’s often a 75/25 cost share, so if we’re able to get through congressional appropriation or a federal grant package 75% of the cost by the federal government, that’s going to make it a lot easier as a potential idea.” Dylan Armstrong, Manoa Neighborhood Board chair

The Neighborhood Board will take up the issue at 7 p.m. Wednesday.