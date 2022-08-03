HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alexander and Baldwin have announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3 that the Manoa Marketplace will be getting a new look.

A&B said they will be starting on the exterior renovation by adding enhanced lounging areas, renovation of the second level restroom and balconies and installing energy efficient lighting.

Additional public amenities that A&B plans to include are a central staircase, EV parking stalls, more landscaping with water-efficient irrigation and an area for keiki to play.

A&B hopes to bring a modern and refreshed look for the shopping center.

Construction is set to begin in August and expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

New tenants are to be announced later this year.