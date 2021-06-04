Manoa Falls Trail reopens Saturday after extensive repair project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Manoa Falls Trail is set to reopen on Saturday, June 5, after being closed for nearly two years for extensive repairs.

Crews installed new fencing to protect people from falling rocks, among other upgrades.

Work was also done to widen the trail, resurface the trail bed and add new steps and benches. The trail was initially closed in 2019 after a landslide prompted a need for the installation of a rockfall hazard mitigation fence next to the falls.

The trail saw between 700 and 1,000 visitors per day before the pandemic.

Honolulu fire officials advise those planning on hiking to do so with another person and recommend bringing a fully charged cell phone along with food and water. Firefighters say hikers should also research the trail they plan on hiking beforehand to be prepared for its conditions.