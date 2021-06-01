Manoa Falls to reopen after near 2 year closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Manoa Falls Trail is set to reopen in time for National Trails Day.

The DLNR Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program will reopen the Manoa Falls Trail on June 5. The popular trail was originally closed in July 2019 for the installation of a rockfall hazard mitigation fence next to the falls. During the closure, Nā Ala Hele also installed some long overdue trail safety improvements.

The trail improvements include trail widening for safe two-way traffic, trail bed resurfacing, new steps, trailside plantings and erosion and water runoff control measures.

New rest areas with benches and interpretive signs were also installed to allow hikers an opportunity to learn about the beautiful rain forest watershed.

“It’s really about safety,” said Aaron Lowe, Oahu Trails and Access Specialist for the Nā Ala Hele Program. “Before the COVID pandemic, the Manoa Falls trail attracted 700 to 1,000 people a day. In a lush valley that gets 160 to 170 inches of rain a year, the trail was an eroding, slippery, muddy mess. After a lot of work during this extended closure, we are very happy to reopen safer trail just in time for National Trails Day that is also better for the watershed.”