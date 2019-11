HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recall of hundreds of vegetables sold under numerous brand names continues to grow.

Mann Packing Company issued the voluntary recall earlier this week over listeria concerns.

In response, Whole Foods announced it’s pulling multiple products from its stores in the U.S.

That includes here in Hawaii.

Safeway also says a handful of Hawaii stores were impacted by this recall, and the products were pulled from shelves.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.