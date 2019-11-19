Manhunt through Kauai mountains results in arrest of federal fugitive

On Monday, November 18, 2019, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Kauai Police located and arrested 48 year-old Orlando Manguchei of Kauai. Manguchei was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a federal felony arrest warrant for violating the terms and conditions of his federal supervised release.

After a 7-day manhunt through the woods and mountains of Kauai, Manguchei was taken into custody in a wooded area above Wailua. Additional support was provided by Honolulu Police Deputized US Marshals Task Force Officers and Specialized Services Division Officers by special request of the U.S. Marshals.

On March 23, 2017, Manguchei was sentenced to a term of 46 months imprisonment followed by three years of federal supervised release, as a result of his conviction in federal court on three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. Manguchei completed his federal prison sentence and was released from custody on September 24, 2019 at which time he began federal supervision.

On October 23, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Manguchei and the U.S. Marshals were notified. Since then Manguchei has been on the run evading capture by law enforcement traveling back and forth between different parts of Kauai in addition to hiding and living in the mountains. Throughout the investigation, law enforcement discovered Manguchei was receiving aid from his close associates to prevent capture and to evade law enforcement. Manguchei’s associates were providing him with shelter, food, supplies, transportation, and other resources. U.S. Marshals and Kauai Police previously arrested Manguchei in March 2014 on a Hawaii state parole arrest warrant following a 23-day manhunt through the woods and mountains of Kauai.

Manguchei will be transported back to Oahu to appear in federal court.