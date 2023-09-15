HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Kauai, the manhunt continues for murder suspect Chris Santos who’s been on the run for more than a week.

The victim’s family is speaking out and is calling for justice to be served.

“I mean nobody deserves that. That’s my only son that I had. That was my baby,” said Paula Silva Bacio, the victim’s mother.

“Could’ve had gotten married some day, had children. Now that will never ever happen because some foolish person took his life,” said Maryann Manintin, the victim’s aunt.

According to Kauai police, Silva was fatally shot on Sept. 7 and a second victim was also shot, but is in stable condition.

Police said the incident happened just after 10:45 p.m. on Kahili Mountain Rd.

Suspect Chris Santos has been on the run for over a week.

Officers are following up on leads Friday, that Santos might be in West Kauai.

“We sent our investigators out to that area to attempt to locate him, and due to the timing of the release of schools out of an overabundance of caution, we sent police officers into the area to provide a safe presence for the release of children at the end of the school day,” said Chief Todd Raybuck, Kauai Police Department.

Kauai police believe community members may be helping Santos hide from police.

The public is advised to not approach Santos as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Over a week later, Silva’s family is still searching for answers, pleading for Santos to turn himself in.

“The thing is not knowing why,” said Paula. “Why did all of this happen?”

“This is wrong. This is Hawaii we don’t live like this killing people. You’re supposed to love thy neighbor, love thyself,” added Maryann. “He was loved, he was a good child. But no one deserved to be taken the way he was taken away.”

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call Kauai police.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Kauai crime stoppers.