HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wearing a mask while in school greatly reduced the amount of COVID cases according to a new study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

NIH reports schools with mandatory masking during the Delta surge had approximately 72% fewer cases of in-school transmission of COVID when compared to schools with optional or partial masking policies.

The study included 1.1 million students and over 157,000 staff attending in-person school across nine states.

They found most COVID cases among students and staff were from community spread and about 10% of cases were from close contact within the school.

Researchers found for every 100 community-acquired cases, school districts with mandatory masking had approximately 7.3 cases of in-school infections, while optionally masked schools had 26.4 cases of in-school infections.

They report school districts with optional masking had approximately 3.6 times the rate of in-school COVID-19 cases when compared to schools with mandatory masking and that mandatory masking was associated with a 72% reduction of in-school COVID-19 cases, compared to districts with optional masking.

Brooks Baehr with Hawaii Department of Health said this recent study aligns with their current mask wearing regulations in schools.

“The findings certainly support our recommendation that students continue to wear masks in classrooms even beyond March 26th when the statewide mask requirement expires,” said Baehr.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidelines for masking and other preventive measures, considering community levels of COVID-19.

The CDC now recommends indoor masking in areas with high community levels of COVID-19. To read their new guidelines click here. To read the full report by NIH head to their website.