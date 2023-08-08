HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wild brush fires, mandatory evacuations, even an emergency proclamation by acting governor Sylvia Luke, was all witnessed Tuesday as the effects of Hurricane Dora’s winds took control.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Big Island firefighters continue to battle a brush fire that has already scorched through 1,800 acres of land near Kahala Ranch.

At around 7:08 a.m. a brush fire was reported in North Kohala near Akoni Pule Hwy.

Another fire was reported in South Kohala in Waimea near the Lalamilo subdivision.

It was reported by HFD the fire had been restricted within containment lines in an 11:30 a.m. press release.

A mandatory evacuation was enforced by Big Island officials for the following locations:

Kohala Ranch

An update Tuesday night revealed some evacuations were lifted in Kohala.

Kohala by the Sea

Kohala Waterfront

Kohala Estates

Fires near Mauna Kea and Hapuna Beach remain a threat however.

North Fairways and The VIllas at Mauna Kea have been evacuated.

Guests at the Mauna Kea Resort are being asked to shelter in place.

Road closures in the area:

Haleakala Hwy 377 between Kula Hwy and L. Kimo Dr. and Kealaloa Rd. closed from Hanamu to 377.

Queen Kaahumanu Hwy: Closed from the 69-mile post (Hapuna) to Kawaihae Road

Akoni Pule Hwy (Highway 270) closed between mile markers 6 and 17 near Kohala Ranch due to multiple brush fires.

Kawaihae Road (Route 19) is closed between Kawaihae and Waimea down utility lines.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Evacuation shelters opened in North Kohala at Hisaoka Gym in Kapaau and in Waimea at the Waimea Community Center.