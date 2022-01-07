Manana Housing Community advised not to use water due to signs of possible bacteria issue; tests reveal no petroleum present

water-faucet-sink-generic_186018

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) issued a “do not use” advisory for the water at Manana Housing Community due to visual signs of a possible bacteria issue, as well as recent water samples showing a low chlorine reading.

Officials noted that earlier water sampling done by NAVFAC, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and separate testing in December 2021 by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply showed no elevated hydrocarbon levels, meaning no petroleum was present.

Water samples at a Manana home were taken, revealing an “unusual appearance in the water,” officials reported. This may indicate higher levels of bacteria.

Then, the water was tested for chlorine levels, which is used to prevent bacteria growth. Results showed that the chlorine level was less than the required amount.

Now, MCBH is testing the water at the Manana Housing Community to determine whether bacteria levels need additional remediation.

MCBH officials added that the previously established water distribution site at the Manana Housing Community is available for residents to use during this time.

It is currently unknown when the advisory will end or what caused the issue.

