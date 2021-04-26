Man wounded in apparent shooting at Kailua gas station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an apparent shooting in Kailua early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Kailua Texaco gas station.

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), police received a call from someone who heard a “pop” noise.

EMS arrived on scene and discovered that a man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the body.

The case is under investigation.