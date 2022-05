HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS said a man was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning after an accident in Honolulu.

The incident happened at around 3:50 a.m. at Piikoi and Waimanu streets.

EMS reported that a man in his late 30s was allegedly struck by a motorcycle. He was then taken to the hospital in serious condition and with a soft tissue injury on his face.

Officials are investigating the incident.