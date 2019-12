HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who was found guilty of stealing more than $20,000 from the Kailua Cinemas in Enchanted Lake was sentenced this morning.

Adam Hijirida, who was the general manager of the cinema at the time, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay more than $94,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Hijirida stole cash receipts from cash-paying customers and stole cash from the company’s bank account over a 16 month period from 2016-2017.