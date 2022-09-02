HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oscar Cardona, a 23-year-old, was found guilty on one count of murder in the second degree for stabbing a 19-year-old Hawaii visitor, according to the Honolulu Prosecuting Office.

According to officials, Cardona stabbed and killed the visitor at Kuhio Beach Park after an argument between two groups of people on June 1.

The victim was visiting from California.

“The Department is very pleased with the verdict and hopes that it brings some closure to Mr.

Delacerda’s family,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

City officials said Cardona is facing a mandatory life sentence in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Cardona is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending sentencing.

Alm added, “The public will be protected from Cardona’s violent behavior for many years to come.”

According to officials, Cardona is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 13.