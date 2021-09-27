Man who punched Hawaiian airlines flight attendant appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Steven Sloan Jr. appeared in court on Monday, Sept 27 for allegedly punching a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant in the head and chest.

Flight HA 152 left Honolulu around 7:30 a.m. on its way to Hilo on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The flight had to back track to Honolulu about 15 minutes into the flight after the incident.

Sloan was arrested that day.

A federal judge has scheduled a detention hearing for Sloan on Thursday, Sept. 30.

He will remain in custody at the federal detention center until then.