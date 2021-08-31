Man who drowned in Pahoa on the Big Island identified

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island police are investigating the apparent drowning of a Mountain View man.

Police say he has been identified as 32-year-old Shayne Fields, originally from East Hartford, Connecticut, who had been living in Mountain View for several months.

Hawaii Island Police responded to a call for a swimmer in distress of Old Government Beach Road in Pahoa on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. three friends hiked to a coastal area near Old Government Beach Road where they jumped off a cliff into the water.

Two of the three people made it back but one was having trouble.

People on the beach tried to help but could not.

The Hawaii Fire Department found the swimmer’s body on Monday, Aug. 30. They brought him to shore, and took him to the Hilo Medical Center. He was pronounced dead, and was positively identified.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police are investigating.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 31.