Man who dies after getting rolled over by his own vehicle in Waipahu identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed in a single vehicle accident in Waipahu as 75-year-old Juan Daguio of Waipahu.

The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 on Lumihoahu Street.

Police say he was rolled over by his own vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This is the 13th traffic fatality in 2021 compared to 9 at the same time in 2020.