Man who died when his friend hit him with vehicle in Kapolei identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed by his friend’s vehicle in Kapolei on Friday, March 26. 2021 as 36-year-old Joseph Francese of Aiea.

Police say at about 1:15 a.m.a 52-year-old man and his 36-year-old coworker Joseph Francese got into an argument near Randolph Street and midway street.

The older man left, then returned and the argument continued.

The Francese’s friend was there and tried to drive off when he hit his friend Francese with the vehicle then took off.

Francese died.

The suspect was arrested a short time later for accidents involving death and negligent homicide.