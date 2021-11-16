Man who died in single-vehicle collision in South Kona identified by police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the Captain Cook man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Monday, Nov. 15, as 57-year-old William Rowan.

The collision occurred on Mamalahoa Highway in South Kona at around 8 p.m.

According to police, Rowan was driving a 1988 Jeep Cherokee southbound when he ran off the road and lost control. Police said when he made a sharp left turn back onto the highway, the vehicle rolled over several times, which caused him to be ejected.

Rowan was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Police said Rowan was not wearing a seatbelt, and they believe speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash. However, an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 229 or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.