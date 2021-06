HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in the single-car crash in Waikiki on Sunday, May 30 as 39-year-old Matthew Zuchowski with no local address.

Police say at around 3 a.m. Sunday, Zuchowski was driving down Kalakaua Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole and tree.

He died at the scene.

FILE – Fatal Waikiki crash, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, May 30, 2021 (Courtesy: Camie Mahkovtz)

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.