Man who died after large crate fell on him on Oahu identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who died after large crate fell on him on Oahu on Tuesday, Dec. 8 has been identified as 64-year-old Cread Mitsui of Mililani.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at 224 Mokauea Street.

Police on scene said the victim was an employee of Kano Trucking Services. The employee was offloading a heavy shipment when he got pinned.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services performed advanced life saving measures on the man who was in critical condition. He later died.