Man who died after a two-vehicle accident on Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku identified

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) – A man who died after a two-vehicle accident on Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku on Oahu has been identified as 26-year-old Henry Tonga of Kahuku, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Police said a Tonga was driving north on Kamehameha Highway when he hit a woman who was driving from a side street onto Kamehameha Highway going south.

The woman’s vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and crashed into a pole.

When the Honolulu Fire Department arrived the woman’s vehicle was on its side. HFD used a battery powered hydraulic rescue tool to get Tonga out of his car. HFD said he was unresponsive.

EMS officials treated them both. Tonga was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said Tonga was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said speed appears to be a factor and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Hawaiian TelCom said crews worked on the pole on Saturday, and that Spectrum also uses that pole.

This is the seventh traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to five at the same time last year.