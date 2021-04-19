Man who beat his girlfriend with hammer in 2018 is sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for viciously beating his girlfriend with a hammer in 2018.

Kristopher Kalani received his sentence on Monday, April 19.

In March 2018, prosecutors said Kalani repeatedly hit the 31-year-old woman in the face with a hammer then took off. She was later found bleeding in a car and was hospitalized in critical condition.

In February 2020, a jury found Kalani guilty of attempted murder in the second degree.

The same jury subsequently found that Kalani qualified as a persistent offender because he had been previously convicted of two or more felonies, which included assault in the first degree and assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

Since Kalani was deemed a persistent offender, the jury found that an extended term of imprisonment was necessary to protect the public.

The jury also found that Kalani qualified for repeated offender status because he committed his crime within 10 years of his conviction for assault in the first degree, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said in news release.

In addition to the life sentence without parole, a judge further imposed a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

“As a repeat offender, this sentence was the only way to assure that the public is kept safe from this individual,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “His victim’s life has been irreversibly harmed by this heinous crime, and we can only hope that this sentence provides her with some measure of closure.”