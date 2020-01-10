Man wanted in connection to armed robbery in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery in Waikiki on January 9, around 1 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an unknown male suspect used a gun to demand property and money from a man, 30, and two women, 28 and 50.

It was not made clear if the victims were injured in the incident.

Police said that after robbing the victims, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspect who is wanted for robbery in the first degree.