Man wanted in connection to a violent stabbing in Halawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a violent stabbing in the Halawa area on February 29, 2020, around 1:35 p.m.

According to authorities, a 58-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by the male suspect, 34, with an unknown weapon during an altercation.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition.

But before police could arrive on the scene, the suspect fled.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police will continue to search for the suspect, who is wanted for attempted murder in the second-degree.