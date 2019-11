HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Hawaii’s Most Wanted is now behind bars.

Honolulu police arrested 46-year-old John Bogac Wednesday afternoon, November 6 in Mililani.

He was wanted on a bench warrant for the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

He faces other offenses including promoting pornography of a minor.

In 2010, a girl told her mother that Bogac had sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.

Bogac has 29 prior convictions.