Man wanted for questioning in Orchid Isle Estates murder

HAWAII (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted individual for questioning in a murder investigation.

Police are looking for 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee of Puna. He is described to be 5-feet-11-inches, 150 pounds with grayish-brown hair and brown eyes. The public is advised against approaching Lee, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday evening, December 4, at around 7:18 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision in Puna for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s deceased body several hundred yards from the residence.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident or the location of Lee is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.