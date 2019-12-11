Man wanted for questioning in country club arson investigation

The Hawaii Island Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in an arson investigation at the Volcano Golf & Country Club in Volcano. The fire took place on Nov. 17.

The individual is 32-year-old Michael Bardwell. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, fair complexion and approximately 160 lbs. Bardwell has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Bardwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2378 or via email at Kelly.Moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.