Man, two young daughters shot at by unknown suspect, attempted murder investigation opened

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an attempted murder case after three people were shot at while in a parked vehicle in Kahaluu early Sunday morning, July 5.
Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m.
A man and his two daughters — ages 13 and 2 — were in a parked car when it was shot at by an unknown suspect. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
