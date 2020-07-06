Live Now
Man, two young daughters shot at by unknown suspect, attempted murder investigation opened

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an attempted murder case after three people were shot at while in a parked vehicle in Kahaluu early Sunday morning, July 5.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m.

A man and his two daughters — ages 13 and 2 — were in a parked car when it was shot at by an unknown suspect. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

