Man thrown off of motorcycle after rear-ending an SUV on H-1 freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after an incident left him in serious condition on May 1, around 5 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the man was driving his motorcycle at an unknown rate of speed on the H-1 freeway westbound after the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp. He then apparently struck the rear end of an SUV and then hit the median and was thrown off.

He was then apparently struck by another motorcycle.

Paramedics treated and transported him in serious condition to a trauma center.

Officials say that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.