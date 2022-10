HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening case in the first degree on Friday, Oct. 7 in Waipahu.

Around 6:59 p.m., HPD reported that a suspect threatened the victim with a knife.

The 31-year-old suspect was later located, identified and arrested around 7:17 p.m. that night.