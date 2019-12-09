Man suspected of murdering Shingo Honda expected in court Monday

The suspect in connection to the death of 75-year-old Shingo Honda is expected in court later today.

Fifty-five-year-old Michael Cecil Lee is charged with second degree murder in the Puna murder.

Lee’s charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s body several hundred yards from his residence. An autopsy was performed and determined that the victim, Honda, died as a result of multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Lee is being held on $250,000 bail.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have come into contact with Lee since Dec. 4 to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.