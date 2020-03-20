Man suspected of hitting victim with power tool arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a crime that happened in the Kapolei area on March 18 around 11:21 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 52-year-old man threatened to cut a 32-year-old man with a box cutter. The suspect then struck the man in the head with a handheld power tool, which caused an injury to the man’s head.

Police were called and the suspect was identified, and arrested for terroristic threatening in the first degree and second degree assault on March 19 around 12:05 a.m.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.